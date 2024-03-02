AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pochettino says he has no control over Gallagher’s future at Chelsea

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2024 10:40am

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he is powerless when it comes to making decisions about midfielder Conor Gallagher’s future, as that call rests with the club’s owners and sporting directors.

Pochettino’s expensive squad has struggled for consistency, with two-time Champions League winners Chelsea currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings.

Pressure is mounting on Pochettino, as he implored Chelsea’s owners to be patient after last weekend’s defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup final.

However, Chelsea have managed to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals after Gallagher’s 90th-minute winner helped them beat second-tier Leeds United 3-2 on Wednesday.

When asked whether he could persuade Gallagher to stay the midfielder has yet to agree a new contract, with his deal expiring next year - Pochettino told reporters on Friday: “It’s only between the club and Conor. I am the coach that needs to be in my place. I cannot say nothing.”

Mauricio Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient

The Argentine manager refused to comment on the influence other Premier League coaches enjoy over players’ prospects and transfers, adding that he had no say.

“Because there is nothing to win for me. What am I going to say? As head coach, my job is to coach the team and to pick the squad (against Brentford) for the starting 11, try to improve the players and try to win games. That is my job,” he said.

“My office is always open and we have a very good relationship and dialogue (with the sporting directors and owners),” he added. “We are open to help in the way they think or believe we can help.”

Chelsea Champions League Mauricio Pochettino

Comments

200 characters

Pochettino says he has no control over Gallagher’s future at Chelsea

Jul-Feb trade deficit falls 30.2pc to $14.87bn YoY

Sovereign dollar bonds rally ahead of PM’s election

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected Balochistan CM

Gold price per tola jumps Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Feb CPI-based inflation up 23.1pc YoY

MQM-P, PML-N reach formal agreement

Nepra approves modification in generation licence of Wapda

Payment to Chinese IPPs: Power Division allowed to draw Rs4bn from PERA

Saudi Arabia launch bid to host the 2034 World Cup

PML-N, PPP Senators assail IK over letter to IMF

Read more stories