Mar 02, 2024
2024-03-02

Ramazan package: Rs6.48bn allocated

Zaheer Abbasi Published March 2, 2024 Updated March 2, 2024 04:22am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs6.484 billion for providing Atta (Flour), ghee, and sugar at subsidized prices through the Utility Stores Corporation during the month of Ramzan.

Sources told this correspondent that Rs3.474 billion subsidy will be provided for atta, followed by Rs1.610 billion for sugar, and Rs1.4 billion for ghee.

They added that Rs25 million subsidy will be provided for daal channa, Rs12 million for daal masoor, Rs37.50 million for white gram, and Rs62.5 million for rice Basmati. Additionally, they added that Rs20 million subsidy will be provided for rice (sehlla) and Rs62.5 million for broken rice.

Implementation of Ramazan relief package to begin on March 4

The government would provide Rs200 million subsidy for cooking oil, Rs20 million for daal moong (washed), Rs6.25 million for daal maash (washed), Rs100 million for baisen (chakki), Rs50 million for dates, Rs22.50 million for beverage carbonated drink (1,500ml bottle), Rs30 million for squash and syrup (800ml bottle), Rs150 million for black tea, Rs15 million for milk (UHT), and Rs50 million for spices.

The government has allocated Rs145 million for an awareness campaign on electronic and print media of Ramzan Package whose implementation would start from Monday 4th March 2024.

The ECC has approved the Ministry of Industries and Production on a summary with respect to Rs7.492 billion Ramzan Relief Package for providing 19 essential items at subsidised rates at the USC.

The Ministry of Industries and Production in a proposal submitted to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet that due to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s restrictions on un-targeted subsidies, the government has approved the provision of subsidy to the targeted beneficiaries of BISP registered under PMT-40 for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The ECC was informed that USC is currently selling subsidised items to the 26.92 million households registered with BISP under PMT-40. In order to serve the maximum number of targeted beneficiaries during Ramzan-2024, it is proposed that 19 items subsidy be disbursed to targeted beneficiaries of BISP registered under PMT-60 instead of PMT-40 to serve additional 12.73 million households, the summary added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

