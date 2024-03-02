AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
FBR extends T&T system to tiles sector

Sohail Sarfraz Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to implement the Track and Trace system on the manufacturing units of the tiles sector for electronic monitoring of production and supplies of tiles.

The FBR has issued SRO 308(i)/2024 here on Friday to amend Sales Tax Rules, 2006 to check sales tax evasion in the tiles sector.

The FBR has also included auxiliary products of cement within the Track and Trace system.

Sources told Business Recorder that the FBR has included the tiles sector into the list of sectors subjected to the electronic monitoring through Track and Trace system. The FBR has notified the tiles sector under the Track and Trace system at a time when the whole tiles industry is closed in Punjab due to economic recession and costly gas supply issues.

