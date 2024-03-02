AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,721 Increased By 72.8 (1.09%)
BR30 22,559 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-02

OGDCL announces ESG policy

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has taken a significant stride towards sustainability by announcing its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policy.

In response to the growing demand from investors and stakeholders for transparency and accountability in ESG factors, the OGDCL’s Board of Directors released its comprehensive ESG policy statement on February 27, 2024.

The OGDCL ESG policy underscores the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and effective corporate governance practices.

OGDCL, ISGS agree to collaborate for development of SUGS project

By embracing these principles, the OGDCL aims to create shared value for sustainable development. The policy outlines OGDCL’s strategic approach to managing environmental impacts, fostering social inclusivity, and upholding high standards of corporate governance.

The OGDCL view the ESG Policy as a crucial first step in embracing more sustainability practices and becoming a responsible, adaptable, and resilient organization. The OGDCL ESG policy is aligned with international best practices and reflects the company’s commitment to transparency, integrity, and ethical conduct.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OGDCL ESG policy ESG policy statement OGDCL Board of Directors

Comments

200 characters

OGDCL announces ESG policy

Jul-Feb trade deficit falls 30.2pc to $14.87bn YoY

Sovereign dollar bonds rally ahead of PM’s election

Feb CPI-based inflation up 23.1pc YoY

MQM-P, PML-N reach formal agreement

Nepra approves modification in generation licence of Wapda

Payment to Chinese IPPs: Power Division allowed to draw Rs4bn from PERA

PML-N, PPP Senators assail IK over letter to IMF

Rs4.25/lit premium on petrol adjusted

Weekly SPI up 1.27pc

Read more stories