Rs4.25/lit premium on petrol adjusted

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

ISLAMABAD: Interim government on Friday adjusted Rs4.25 per litre premium on petrol and 26 paisa on high-speed diesel (HSD) with exchange rate and dealers’ margins in petroleum products prices with effect from March 1, 2024.

In a fortnightly review on Thursday, the government raised the price of petrol by Rs4.13 per litre, whereas, the rate on HSD remained unchanged at the previous fortnight (February 16-29).

The cost of supply of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has shown an average of platts with incidentals and duty on petrol was determined at Rs196.93 from Rs192.69 per litre or Rs4.25 per litre increase and for HSD, the rate has decreased by 26 paisa from Rs208.74 to Rs208.47 per litre.

Petrol price hiked by Rs4.13

The exchange rate adjustment on petrol is increased by 19 paisa from 52 paisa to 70 paisa and 32 paisa decreased on HSD from Rs1.97 to Rs1.65 per litre.

Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) has been increased by 7 paisa from Rs6.94 to Rs7.01 per litre and on HSD, it has been reduced from Rs3.92 to Rs3.76 per litre or reduced by 16 paisa.

