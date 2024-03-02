Gold prices rise

KARACHI: Gold on Friday posted further increase in its prices on the local market but silver remained unmoved, traders said.

Gold prices further grew by Rs 1100 and Rs 943 to Rs 216800 per tola and Rs 185871 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $ 2067 per ounce, which the local market adds with an additional $ 20 premium to the bullion value.

Silver prices remained at the unchanged Rs 2570 per tola and Rs 2203.36 per 10 grams while its international value was quoted for $ 22.74 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024