AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,721 Increased By 72.8 (1.09%)
BR30 22,559 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-02

Completion of Sindh Basic Education Programme celebrated

Ahmed Malik Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

KARACHI: The United States, in partnership with the Sindh Government, on Friday celebrated the successful completion of the Sindh Basic Education Programme (SBEP) at a ceremony at High School Damba Village, Karachi.

SBEP, funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), invested $159.2 million to build 106 schools and strengthen the education sector throughout Sindh.

US Ambassador Donald Blome, former Minister for Sindh Education and Literacy Department Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Sindh Secretary School Education and Literacy Department Dr Shereen Mustafa attended the closing ceremony highlighting the successes of the multi-faceted program.

“High quality basic education positions every child for success, and we firmly believe that it is one of the best investments we can make in any country,” Ambassador Blome said. “Let’s continue to expand access to education, prioritize learning, and scale these reforms across Sindh and all of Pakistan so that all children can thrive.”

SBEP was developed in response to the devastating floods of 2010-11, which destroyed the school infrastructure in Sindh.

Now, over 80,000 students from disadvantaged communities have access to top-tier education in modern, climate-resilient schools – equipping an entire generation with the skills and knowledge essential for 21st-century success. These new schools not only survived the catastrophic 2022 floods, but also served as safe havens for neighbouring communities and as platforms for parent and community engagement.

In addition to building schools, the program strengthened communities and introduced innovative school management models, paving the way for successful public-private partnerships that are now replicated in other provinces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

US USAID Donald Blome Sindh Basic Education Programme SBEP

Comments

200 characters

Completion of Sindh Basic Education Programme celebrated

Jul-Feb trade deficit falls 30.2pc to $14.87bn YoY

Sovereign dollar bonds rally ahead of PM’s election

Feb CPI-based inflation up 23.1pc YoY

MQM-P, PML-N reach formal agreement

Nepra approves modification in generation licence of Wapda

Payment to Chinese IPPs: Power Division allowed to draw Rs4bn from PERA

PML-N, PPP Senators assail IK over letter to IMF

OGDCL announces ESG policy

Rs4.25/lit premium on petrol adjusted

Weekly SPI up 1.27pc

Read more stories