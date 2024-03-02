Millat Tractors Ltd celebrates 60 years of excellence

LAHORE: Millat Tractor Ltd, the leading manufacturer of agricultural tractors, farm machinery & power generators in Pakistan, celebrated its 60 years of excellence and success as the country’s largest tractor selling company since 1964.

At this auspicious occasion the Chairman Millat Group, Sikandar Mustafa Khan paid rich tributes to its founding father Rana Khuda Dad, its Board of Directors, past & present employees, management and workers who had the vision of accelerating MTL towards the path of localization and tapping global markets with its wide range of products.

The CEO MTL Raheel Asghar congratulated all its stakeholders, partners and employees for their invaluable contributions and prayed that MTL continues to strengthen and serve the economy of Pakistan.

On the occasion, the company released its “Millat Anthem Song” expressing its enthusiasm and association with the farmers, their struggle to provide and the dedication of its workforce.

