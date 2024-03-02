AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP clinches ‘Best SME Bank in Pakistan’ title

Press Release Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab is thrilled to receive the prestigious title of “The Best SME Bank in Pakistan” during the Global SME Banking Innovation Award 2024 Gala by The Digital Banker.

This acknowledgment underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering the growth and prosperity of SMEs in Pakistan, showcasing our outstanding performance in pioneering digital innovation, advancing financial inclusivity, and offering steadfast support to this vital sector.

Expressing gratitude at this recognition, Zafar Masud, CEO of The Bank of Punjab, remarked, “We are honoured to be recognized as the Best SME Bank by The Digital Banker. This award validates our dedication to SMEs success in Pakistan. We remain committed to innovating and delivering cutting-edge financial solutions to empower small businesses and stimulate economic growth.”

The Bank of Punjab’s recognition as the Best SME Bank in Pakistan reaffirms its position as a leader in the financial industry, setting the stage for a future marked by continued innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable economic development.

