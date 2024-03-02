NTDC completes M-2 crossing for 220kV transmission line

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has accomplished the Motorway M-2 crossing work (36th – 37th km) near Sheikhupura Interchange, marking a crucial milestone in the construction of a new 220kV Transmission Line originating from the 500kV Grid Station Lahore North.

The completion of this task involved seamless coordination with the National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP), and necessary approvals/NOC were secured from the National Highway Authority (NHA) and M/s Moore (Concessionaire).

Notably, the project was executed within a single day, contrary to the initially advertised two days, thanks to the deployment of additional resources to minimize traffic disruptions.

