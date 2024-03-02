AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
British HC, Punjab CM discuss exchange of technology

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

LAHORE: British High Commissioner Jane Marriott met with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Friday and discussed the exchange of technology for monitoring air quality index to address climate change and environmental pollution.

Clara Strandhoj, Head of the British High Commission Lahore Office was also present.

During the meeting, Jane Marriott congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her historic appointment as the first woman Chief Minister and expressed good wishes for her tenure. The Chief Minister thanked the British High Commissioner for her wishes.

Discussions also focused on increasing scholarships for Punjab students in top British universities and promoting girls’ education.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif shared her vision on governance and transparency, highlighting the Digital Punjab initiative. The British High Commissioner praised the Digital Punjab vision, and Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her commitment to modernize Punjab through digitalization.

She also assured all possible facilities to British institutions for setting up an IT University and informed about the IT Park project in Punjab, especially in Lahore. Maryam Nawaz Sharif mentioned that the IT Twin Towers project will be initiated in Lahore very soon.

