Careem, DUHS agree to offer discount packages for students

KARACHI: Careem and Dow University of Health Sciences have announced a collaboration aimed at improving student transportation services.

The partnership will offer discount packages to the students as well as introduction of co-branded buses, providing convenient and affordable transportation options for the students of Dow.

The collaboration was officially formalised at a signing ceremony hosted at Dow University of Health and Sciences, attended by esteemed dignitaries from Dow University of Medical Sciences and Careem. Representing Careem were, Sana Shakeel Associate Director Business Development, Nuzair Virani Head of Communications and Amnah Rizvi Manager Partnerships.

From Dow University of Medical Sciences, dignitaries present were Prof M Saeed Quraishy Vice Chancellor; Dr Ashar Afaque Registrar, Tariq Shahid Director of Marketing, Umair Zafar Manager of Marketing, Hussain Mirza from the Marketing Department and Naeem Tahir Head of Public Relations.

As part of the partnership, students of Dow Medical Institute will receive exclusive promo codes that offer discounted rates for multiple ride options available on the Careem app. The promo codes will offer a 25% discount, with a maximum discount of Rs 100, and will be limited to four uses per student per month.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Imran Saleem, General Manager Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan stated that this collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the commuting experience for students.

“By providing them with access to safe and reliable transportation, we aim to alleviate some of the challenges they face in their daily lives.”

Speaking at the event, Prof M Saeed Quraishy, Vice Chancellor of DUHS, expressed his profound excitement for the collaboration.

He remarked, “Dow University’s aim is to provide students with the best education as well as other facilities that aid them. This agreement with Careem will undoubtedly be a great link in this regard.”

