Bank Alfalah announces expansion of partnership with BISP

ISLAMABAD: In a remarkable feat towards social empowerment, Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for digital social cash transfer to 4.4 million women beneficiaries all over Pakistan over the period of next three years, said a press release.

With a commitment to uplifting the social and financial empowerment of women, Bank Alfalah has been working with BISP for digital social cash transfer programme since 2011. The bank has been entrusted as the single largest Financial Institution to service 4.4mn women beneficiaries (representing 47 per cent of total beneficiaries). Of these total beneficiaries, some will be serviced digitally and others though our JV partner bank for digital social cash transfers.

The bank uses cutting-edge bio-metric, geofencing and other digital security techniques in order to manage the largest digital social cash transfer program in the country.

The bank has remained resolute in its commitment to supporting the mission of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which is aimed at providing crucial assistance to those in need. It has digitally disbursed over PKR 346 billion since 2011 to the recipient, embodying its core values of empathy and responsibility. The recent success in securing the enhanced Request for Proposal (RFP) for the next three years is a result of steadfast commitment to dedication to this cause of social and economic upheaval of the society.

Commenting on the accomplishment of the significant milestone, AtifBajwa, the President & CEO of Bank Alfalah, said, 'At Bank Alfalah, we deeply value our longstanding partnership with the BISP, which spans over a decade.

Our collaboration has been marked by a commitment to addressing challenges together and leveraging each other's expertise. Winning the recent RFP and emerging as the largest digital service provider for BISP, the country’s largest social cash transfer program reaffirms our dedication to serving the most vulnerable in society, reflecting our ongoing commitment to this important partnership.'

Amer Ali Ahmed, Secretary of BISP, speaking at the event, explained, "Initially, BISP was utilising the services of only two banks, and the contracts of the same had expired some years back. However, this expansion signifies the introduction of wider service provider banks, thus leading to greater transparency.

BISP will save Rs 2 billion annually because of competition introduced through this new payment system. Consequently, 15 clusters and six banks will provide service to BISP beneficiaries. Now, a broader partnership service is being provided by Bank Alfalah, Bank of Punjab, Mobilink Microfinance, Telenor Microfinance Bank, Habib Bank Limited, and HBL Microfinance". He further stated, "With beneficiary awareness and a grievance redressal system created in collaboration with banks, we are poised to overcome challenges and achieve a more responsive System".

Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, the Chairperson of BISP, emphasised the importance of collective responsibility towards uplifting the marginalised in his address. "Irrespective of designation, as human beings and citizens of Pakistan, we must perform our duties. He asserted that our love and respect for our women can bring about positive change in their lives," he asserted. This ceremony solidified the commitment of all parties involved to the mission of serving the most vulnerable members of society with dignity and transparency.

The bank's success in winning the RFP solidifies its position as a trusted partner of BISP and highlights the relentless pursuit of social impact and empowerment. This milestone serves as a reminder of the transformative potential of public-private partnerships in addressing socio-economic challenges. It underscores the resolve to continue leveraging resources and expertise to drive positive change across Pakistan.

