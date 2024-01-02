Dec 2023: SRB achieves Rs21.3bn tax collection

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has announced a record tax collection of Rs 21.3 billion for December 2023, registering a 22% growth compared to Rs 17.5 billion collected in December 2022.

According to the SRB, the total tax collection in the first six months (July-December) of the current financial year 2023-24 reached Rs 108.6 billion, up by 35% from Rs 80.2 billion in the same period last fiscal year.

The SRB credited the “phenomenal revenue growth” to the continued cooperation of taxpayers, support from the Sindh government, and tireless efforts by the SRB officers and staff.

Furthermore, the provincial tax authority expressed its commitment to achieving the assigned revenue target of Rs 235 billion for an ongoing financial year, despite facing challenges like economic slowdown and a stagnant tax base.

