AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,721 Increased By 72.8 (1.09%)
BR30 22,559 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Strong domestic growth propels India’s Nifty, Sensex to record highs, weekly gains

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2024 05:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s blue-chip indexes Nifty 50 and Sensex hit record highs on Friday, logging third straight weekly gains, as faster-than-expected economic growth boosted demand amid signals the rally will sustain.

The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex gained 0.57% and 0.82% this week, respectively, helped by the rise on Friday, which was their best session in a month.

On the day, Nifty 50 rose 1.62% to close at 22,338.75, notching record highs for the eleventh session in 2024. The Sensex also hit an all-time high and added 1.72% to 73,745.35.

The rally came after the Indian economy grew 8.4% in the October-December quarter, the fastest pace in six quarters, according to data released on Thursday.

Nifty futures started the March series with a market-wide open interest at record high levels, which indicates extraordinary bullish sentiment, Nuvama Alternative and Quantative Research said.

Nuvama expects the Nifty 50 to continue scaling new peaks in March.

Indian shares open slightly lower ahead of key economic data

The total market capitalisation of all NSE-listed Indian stocks rose to a record $4.69 trillion on Friday, with eight of the Nifty 50 stocks logging new highs.

For the week, seven of the 13 major sectors logged gains.

The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps fell 0.72% and 1%, respectively, underperforming the benchmarks, on rising concerns over flow of excessive funds.

There is a “clear reallocation” happening from small- and mid-caps to large-caps as investors look for safety, Dipan Mehta, director at Elixir Equities, said. This could support the large-caps further, he said.

On the day, Tata Steel surged 6.46% on multiple block deals while Hindalco climbed 3.03% on a CLSA upgrade. Larsen & Toubro jumped 4.48% on signing a contract with India’s defence ministry.

Indian stock markets will trade in a special session on Saturday to test preparedness during emergencies.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Strong domestic growth propels India’s Nifty, Sensex to record highs, weekly gains

Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 30% to $14.9bn in 8MFY24

Ayaz Sadiq elected as speaker, Ghulam Mustafa as deputy speaker National Assembly

Rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

Positive momentum at PSX as govt formation takes shape

Pakistan’s next finance minister: race heats up with several names being reported

Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds rally ahead of Sunday’s election for prime minister

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as CM Balochistan unopposed

PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur elected KPK chief minister

Pentagon chief says Israel killed 25,000 Palestinian women, children

Karachi receives light to heavy drizzle

Read more stories