Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials buoy

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.37% at 10,691.24, gaining for the fifth straight week.

LOLC Holdings and LOLC Finance were the top gainers on the index, climbing 11.38% and 10%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share rose to 49.8million shares from 42.9 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.5 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.86 million) from 1.64 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 357 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.29 billion rupees, the data showed.