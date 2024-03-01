AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Parts of Karachi receive light to heavy rain

BR Web Desk Published March 1, 2024 Updated March 1, 2024 07:52pm

Several areas of Karachi received light to heavy rain on Friday, as weather experts predict more rainfall with thunderstorm in night.

Areas that received the rain included Karsaz, Clifton, Defence, Highway, I. I. Chundrigar, and Saddar among other areas.

On Thursday, the Sindh government announced that offices in Karachi will only open for half day on Friday (today).

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui said in a post on X.

“Though preparations have been made, as a matter of abundant precaution, it has been decided in meeting presided by CM that tomorrow will be a half day for offices in Karachi division from 2pm,” the mayor said in the post.

“Citizens are requested to also avoid unnecessary movement to avoid any inconvenience,” Wahab added.

Earlier this week the Met Office had forecast rains with a thunderstorm for Friday in the port city.

It said that over the last couple of days, the strong northeasterly-easterly winds brought back chilly weather to Karachi, blowing dust all around.

Rains are also expected in Jamshoro, Thatta, Tharparker, Badin, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, T A Yar, T M Khan, Nosheroferoz, Shaheed Benazirabad Districts, the met office had said.

Comments

