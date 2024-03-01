AIRLINK 60.97 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.13%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
DFML 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 69.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
FCCL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.82%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.87%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.95%)
HUBC 114.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUMNL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
KEL 4.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (14.62%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.06%)
PAEL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.35%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PPL 113.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
PRL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.43%)
PTC 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.05%)
SEARL 52.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.16%)
SNGP 67.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.82%)
SSGC 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TRG 71.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.45%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,721 Increased By 72.8 (1.09%)
BR30 22,559 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi receives light to heavy drizzle

BR Web Desk Published 01 Mar, 2024 04:35pm

Karachi on Friday received light to heavy rains as the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted rainfall with thunderstorm today.

Areas that received the rain included Karsaz, Clifton, Defence, Highway, I. I. Chundrigar, and Saddar among other areas.

On Thursday, the Sindh government announced that offices in Karachi will only open for half day on Friday (today).

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui said in a post on X.

“Though preparations have been made, as a matter of abundant precaution, it has been decided in meeting presided by CM that tomorrow will be a half day for offices in Karachi division from 2pm,” the mayor said in the post.

“Citizens are requested to also avoid unnecessary movement to avoid any inconvenience,” Wahab added.

Earlier this week the Met Office had d forecast rains with a thunderstorm for Friday in the port city.

It said that over the last couple of days, the strong northeasterly-easterly winds brought back chilly weather to Karachi, blowing dust all around.

Rains are also expected in Jamshoro, Thatta, Tharparker, Badin, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, T A Yar, T M Khan, Nosheroferoz, Shaheed Benazirabad Districts, the met office had said.

met office Karachi weather Rain Emergency

Comments

200 characters

Karachi receives light to heavy drizzle

National Assembly elects Ayaz Sadiq as speaker

Rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

Positive momentum at PSX as govt formation takes shape

PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur elected KPK chief minister

Pentagon chief says Israel killed 25,000 Palestinian women, children

Oil rises 1% as markets await OPEC+ decision

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Bangladesh building fire kills at least 43, injures dozens

Massive Rs33bn shortfall in Feb revenue collection

Read more stories