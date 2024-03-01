Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered further gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hour of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:15am, the rupee was hovering at 279, a gain of Re0.11 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee remained largely stable to settle at 279.11 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves fell by $59 million during the last week due to debt repayments, the central bank reported on Thursday.

According to SBP, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 13.039 billion as of Feb 23, 2024 compared to $ 13.098 billion as of Feb 16, 2024.

Globally, the US dollar was steady on Friday after data showed US inflation remained sticky but easing gradually, keeping alive the chance of the Federal Reserve cutting rates in June, while the yen slid back to the key 150 per dollar level.

Bitcoin’s blistering rally took a breather and was last at $61,622, near a more than two year high and within range of the record high.

The cryptocurrency surged 45% in February, its biggest monthly gain in more than three years, boosted by cash rushing into exchange-traded funds which were approved and launched this year in the United States.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 104.11 after a volatile overnight session following the inflation report.

The data showed US prices picked up in January in line with expectations, while annual inflation slipped to the lowest in three years.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up on Friday and were set to end the week modestly higher as markets awaited an OPEC+ decision on supply agreements for the second quarter amid differing demand indicators key consumers US and China.

Brent futures for May climbed 27 cents, or 0.33%, to $82.18 a barrel by 0403 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for April rose 20 cents, or 0.26%, to $78.46.

WTI is on track for at least a 2.5% increase this week, while Brent is holding near last week’s settlement price. Brent has hovered comfortably above the $80 mark for three weeks.

This is an intra-day update