AKF hands over 115 wheelchairs to TransPeshawar for BRT system

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

PESHAWAR: Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) handed over 115 wheelchairs to TransPeshawar to enhance the accessibility for persons with disabilities (PWDs) to Zu Peshawar-the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system of Peshawar.

With the Zu Peshawar system currently serving nearly 350,000 passengers daily, including a considerable number with special needs, the provision of standardized wheelchairs will make a remarkable impact. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Al Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (AKF KP) Region and TransPeshawar, outlining mutual commitments to support vulnerable groups.

The MoU includes provisions for AKF to provide wheelchairs at BRT stations, offer assistance during emergencies, provide free medical treatment for BRT employees suffering from thalassemia, and provide care to children of deceased BRT employees through their Orphan Care Program. TransPeshawar will assist in increasing visibility of Al Khidmat’s humanitarian activities and extend facilitation for corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

The Green Campus Shuttle Service, an initiative by Pakistan Everbright Development Organization (PEDO) was also inaugurated at the event. This visionary endeavour entails the deployment of 50 hybrid-electric vehicles to facilitate transportation within the university campus. The service will initially commence with five vehicles and will increase to fifty by the end of this year.

In a statement, CEO TransPeshawar expressed thanks to Al Khidmat Foundation and PEDO for their invaluable contributions towards fostering accessibility and inclusivity within the city’s transit infrastructure.

Dr. Tariq Usman Saeed said, “TransPeshawar is dedicated to ensuring inclusive transportation for vulnerable segments like PWDs and women. The donation of 115 international standard wheelchairs by Al Khidmat Foundation will provide PWDs with seamless accessibility on BRT system. Oftentimes, individuals with disabilities encounter challenges navigating through fare gates and bus doors with non-standardized wheelchairs.

