AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 69.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-3.03%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.94%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.28%)
HUBC 114.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.39%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
PIAA 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 113.48 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (4.69%)
PRL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
PTC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
SEARL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.72%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.47%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 72.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-4.27%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.87%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 103 (1.57%)
BR30 22,570 Increased By 271.7 (1.22%)
KSE100 64,579 Increased By 875.1 (1.37%)
KSE30 21,889 Increased By 381.2 (1.77%)
China stocks end February higher ahead of key meeting

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on the last trading day of the month after the securities regulator said it would tighten scrutiny of derivatives in the stock market, while investor expectations for further stimulus ahead of a key policy meeting also helped lift sentiment.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index expanded gains in the afternoon session, rising 1.9%, while the Shanghai Composite Index also climbed 1.9%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index edged down 0.15%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slipped 0.2%.

For the month, the CSI 300 jumped 9.4% and snapped a six-month losing streak, while the Hang Seng Index gained 6.6%. Other Asian equities climbed, while the dollar and US Treasuries were largely steady ahead of crucial US inflation data that could provide fresh clues on when the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates.

This month, state-led buying and tighter regulations have been primarily responsible for pulling China’s blue-chip index off five-year lows, but more aggressive stimulus is needed for the momentum to continue amid a moribund economy.

Next week’s annual session of the National People’s Congress, where the annual growth target will be set and a plan will be laid out for achieving it, will provide the clearest indications of the government’s stimulus efforts.

In the latest move to revive investor confidence, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would strengthen supervision of derivatives including so-called DMA-Swap products, and announced punishment for a hedge fund for excessive, high-frequency trading in share index futures.

On the day, shares of semiconductor and communications equipment makers jumped 6.4% and 5.4%, respectively, to lead gains, while automobiles added 4.6%.

In Hong Kong, tech stocks were up a mild 0.14%.

Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a meeting with a visiting US delegation said that China and the United States should strengthen economic and trade ties and Washington should avoid decoupling from the Asian country.

China stocks Hang Seng Index US inflation CSI 300 Index

