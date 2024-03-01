CM’s Ramazan relief package ‘Punjab Police committed to provide security’

LAHROE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Punjab Police is ensuring more effective public service to citizens with a new enthusiasm and zeal.

IGP Punjab said that Punjab Police is committed to provide full cooperation and security to Chief Minister Punjab’s Ramazan relief package entitled Nigheban.

IG Punjab said that all development projects of Punjab Police will be completed faster. On the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, women police officers and personnel are being empowered with the best skills and training. IG Punjab said that the delay in the cases of rape and violence against women and children is intolerable, senior officers themselves take follow-up ad with effective use of modern technology, cases are brought to logical conclusion as soon as possible.

IG Punjab said that anti-riot force is being upgraded with modern training; resources under the supervision of Punjab Constabulary, similarly the scope of the Organized Crime Unit will be extended to all the districts of the province to eradicate the heinous and organized crime.

IG Punjab directed the pending cases of honey trap, kidnapping for ransom to be disposed of as quickly as possible. IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police will soon look into cyber crime cases as well; all DPOs should provide relief to citizens by self-follow-up on complaints received on 1787 Complaint System.

IG Punjab said that all police officials should use body cams while doing raids and recording should be ensured, further improve the response time to calls received on helpline 15 emergency should be further improved.

These views were expressed by IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar while presiding over the important meeting held at the Central Police Office. Progress on serious and high profile cases were reviewed in the meeting, Additional IG South Punjab, CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs including senior officers participated through video link.

IG Punjab said that in cases of robbery, murder, double or multiple murders, police teams should keep in constant contact with the plaintiffs in the cases. IG Punjab said that there will be zero tolerance on gang rape and death due to kite strings and metal strings. The police in all districts should provide all possible protection to human lives with effective measures in this regard and priority measures should be expedited to prevent gender-based crimes.

IGP Punjab said that volunteer programme is going to be re-starting soon. Addressing the meeting, IG Punjab said that after upgrading the front-ends of the police stations, now the back-ends will also be improved. Supervisory and traffic police officers should improve the driving licensing process. Additional IG IAB, Imran Mehmood, DIG Operations Punjab, AIG Operations and AIG Monitoring were present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024