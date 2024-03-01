AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
ADB delegation meets LDA DG

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

LAHORE: An Asian Development Bank (ADB) transport sector delegation called on Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa here on Friday.

According to the LDA, the delegation comprises Principal Transport Specialist Syed Husnain Haider, Project Officer Transport Hamid Khan and consultant on transport Huma Zahi. They were briefed about various projects in Lahore and road structures, transport systems and traffic engineering in different parts of the provincial capital.

In the meeting, smart transport mobility, environmental protection measures and urban-friendly transport systems came under discussion. On this occasion, the delegation expressed interest in the mega development projects of the provincial capital.

The LDA DG told the delegation that commercial activities should be mandatory to make smart mobility terminals self-sustainable; a lot of work has been completed on the cycle culture trend for promoting a healthy environment and activities in the city.

He informed the delegation about the target of electric bikes for environmental safety and ongoing measures taken for the anti-smog campaign.

The delegation said that citizens have got relief due to the early completion of various development projects in the provincial capital.

On this occasion, LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Tepa Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain, Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed, Director Development Lahore Division Javed Rashed Chohan, engineers and other officers of Nespak, TEPA and LDA were present.

