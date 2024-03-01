AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 69.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-3.03%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.94%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.28%)
HUBC 114.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.39%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
PIAA 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 113.48 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (4.69%)
PRL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
PTC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
SEARL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.72%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.47%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 72.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-4.27%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.87%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 103 (1.57%)
BR30 22,570 Increased By 271.7 (1.22%)
KSE100 64,579 Increased By 875.1 (1.37%)
KSE30 21,889 Increased By 381.2 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-01

Verdict reserved on plea challenging ECP’s power

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on an intra court appeal (ICA) challenging the powers of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to withdraw the electoral symbol of a political party.

Earlier, the court asked the appellant’s counsel if he has approached the court on behalf of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which lost its symbol following a decision by the ECP.

The lawyer said he assailed the powers of the ECP which indirectly dissolved PTI as a political party. A law officer however contended that the ECP decision to withdraw the electoral symbol from the PTI was a consequence of not holding the intra-party elections.

He pointed out that the PTI challenged the ECP decision before the Peshawar High Court, but did not assail Section 215 of the Election Act, 2017.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that Section 215 of the Elections Act 2017 which provides for eligibility of a party to obtain election symbols is against the Constitution. He contended that both a party and a candidate had a fundamental right to have an election symbol of choice. He pleaded that the right to contest the election under a common symbol cannot be taken away from the candidates of a political party.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lahore High Court PTI ECP Intra party elections

Comments

200 characters

Verdict reserved on plea challenging ECP’s power

Expenditure: Higher mark-up payments putting significant pressure: Finance

Higher gas prices push up urea rates

Forex reserves fall by $59m

Rs30.8bn ‘recovery’ from Hubco: PSO seeks PD’s intervention

Nepra receives KE’s Jan FCA request

MNAs to elect PM on Sunday

NA speaker, deputy speaker, PM and President: JUI-F announces boycott of elections

302 MNAs-elect, including Nawaz Sharif, sworn in

PEC drafts 15-year ‘Make in Pakistan’ plan

Nawaz, Shehbaz assail IK over letter to IMF

Read more stories