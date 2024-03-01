KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.195 billion and the number of lots traded at 18,579.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.465 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.954 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.512 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.897 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.297 billion), Silver (PKR 694.931 million), Natural Gas (PKR 382.873 million), Japan Equity (PKR 349.363 million), DJ (PKR 293.467 million), SP 500 (PKR 126.131 million), Brent (PKR 97.043 million), Copper (PKR 71.665 million) and Palladium (PKR 52.043 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 156 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 220.904 million were traded.

