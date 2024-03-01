AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
Mar 01, 2024
Trump demands Biden ‘must take a cognitive test’

AFP Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump called Thursday for President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test, slamming the Democrat almost certain to be his opponent in November’s US election for his “terrible decisions.” Trump regularly boasts about his performance on a simple exam meant to detect dementia, sparking ridicule from critics, but multiple missteps by both men have raised concerns over their advanced years and mental acuity.

“Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions,” the 77-year-old posted on Truth Social. “I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!”

Biden, 81, underwent an annual physical Wednesday and was declared “fit for duty” by doctors who said there were no notable changes in his health over the past year.

The White House said Biden did not undergo a cognitive test because it was not deemed necessary.

“He passes a cognitive test every day, as he moves from one topic to another topic, understanding the granular level of these topics,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Polling has consistently shown that a majority of Americans do not want to see a rematch between Biden and Trump in November, deeming both too old for the White House.

Trump — who is expected over the coming month to secure the Republican nomination to run against Biden — often mocks Biden’s verbal gaffes and impersonates his stiff gait during rallies.

