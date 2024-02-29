AIRLINK 59.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting first child

Bollywood power-duo Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child, the couple announced on Instagram on Thursday.

Padukone shared a graphic with a pair of baby shoes and “September 2024”, indicating when the actor is due.

She added the caption, “🙏🏽🧿🙏🏽”.

The post, shared a few hours ago, has already garnered nearly 2.5 million likes. The actor boasts over 78 million followers on Instagram.

Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone on India’s global moment, being a ‘non-nepo’ baby

The couple tied the knot in Lake Como in 2018.

Fellow actors Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor along with ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra all congratulated the couple. Veteran actor Madhuri Dixit also offered her good wishes.

Padukone was last seen in ‘Fighter’ across Hrithik Roshan. The blockbuster depicted Indian conflicts with Pakistan and was banned across the Middle East where there is a large Pakistani migrant worker population.

‘India’s moment’: Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone is TIME magazine’s latest cover star

Last year, she was also seen in the blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ across Shah Rukh Khan.

