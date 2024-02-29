AIRLINK 60.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.67%)
BOP 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.67%)
FCCL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HBL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.09%)
HUBC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.15%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
KOSM 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
OGDC 125.04 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.33%)
PAEL 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
PIAA 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PPL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.03%)
PRL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SNGP 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
SSGC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.62%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 6,640 Increased By 94.4 (1.44%)
BR30 22,520 Increased By 222 (1%)
KSE100 64,450 Increased By 746.6 (1.17%)
KSE30 21,821 Increased By 312.7 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soaring bitcoin set for biggest monthly jump since 2020

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 10:56am

SINGAPORE: Frenetic activity in bitcoin put it on course for its biggest monthly gain in more than three years on Thursday and it is within range of a record high as cash rushing to listed bitcoin funds propels a sweeping rally.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation was steady in Asia morning trade at $61,100, having changed hands at as high as $63,933 overnight.

Its monthly gain is more than 44%, the largest since December 2020. It is pulling the smaller ether along for the ride - it last bought $3,416, up 50% in February.

Bitcoin tops $60,000, approaches all-time high

The momentum suggested “a test and likely break” of $69,000, said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at brokerage IG Markets, which would put bitcoin beyond its record high set in the heady days of crypto peaks in November 2021.

The head of Coinbase Global said the exchange was dealing with a surge in traffic. “If this were any other market, it would likely be in the ‘blow-off top - don’t go near that bubble’ category,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

“But bitcoin is back in its parabolic-rally phase, with no immediate signs of a top.”

The approval and launch of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the US this year has opened the asset class to new investors and reignited the excitement that was sapped when prices collapsed in the “crypto winter” of 2022.

LSEG data showed flows into the 10 largest spot bitcoin ETFs brought in $420 million on Tuesday alone, the most in almost two weeks.

The three most popular, run by Grayscale, Fidelity and BlackRock, saw volumes surge.

Traders have also poured into bitcoin ahead of April’s halving event - process that takes place every four years in which the rate at which tokens are released is cut in half, along with the rewards given to miners. Supply of bitcoin is limited to 21 million, of which 19 million have already been mined.

In addition, the prospect of the Federal Reserve delivering a series of rate cuts this year has fed investor appetite for higher-yielding or more volatile assets.

Foreign exchange volatility has slumped to two-year lows and the US equity volatility index is settling back to pre-pandemic ranges.

bitcoin

Comments

200 characters

Soaring bitcoin set for biggest monthly jump since 2020

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 up over 950 points

Govt moves NPP, GPP sell-off process forward

Intra-day update: rupee gains further strength against US dollar

PPIB may extend FC date of Gwadar power plant today

Swapping issue: Rs100bn FBR notice perplexes beleaguered SNGPL

President, too, summons NA session?

Cases falling under LHC jurisdiction: Section 7E of tax law will now be applicable

Missing Baloch students case: Finally, caretaker PM appears before court

SBP revises timelines for Banks’ Floating Exchange Rates

Incoming govt to fix economy, says Nawaz

Read more stories