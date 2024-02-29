AIRLINK 60.38 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.89%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.67%)
FCCL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.28%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HBL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.09%)
HUBC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
KOSM 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 125.04 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.33%)
PAEL 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIAA 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PPL 110.61 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.04%)
PRL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SNGP 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
SSGC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TPLP 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
TRG 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.79%)
UNITY 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 6,640 Increased By 94.4 (1.44%)
BR30 22,521 Increased By 222.9 (1%)
KSE100 64,450 Increased By 746.6 (1.17%)
KSE30 21,821 Increased By 312.7 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nickel set to post first monthly gain in seven on supply concerns

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 10:13am

Nickel prices advanced on Thursday and were on track for the first monthly rise since July last year on worries about supply in Indonesia and Russia.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5% to $17,685 per metric ton by 0339 GMT and was up 8.7% on a monthly basis.

The most-traded May nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1.6% to 137,530 yuan ($19,115.46) a ton.

The contract is up 7.6% so far this month.

Most of the gain came from last week’s covering of bets on lower prices triggered by fear that nickel would be included in new Western sanctions against major producer Russia.

Nickel prices climb

However, the sanctions did not mention the metal.

Meanwhile, in top producer Indonesia, delays in approving new mining quotas prompted smelters to slow operations and curb output.

Nickel was the worst performer last year among all base metals, falling by around 40%, due to softening demand and a steady rise in Indonesia output.

LME copper rose 0.5% on Thursday to $8,489 a metric ton, aluminium advanced 0.2% to $2,195.50, zinc edged up 0.1% to $2,418, while lead dipped 0.1% to $2,080 and tin fell 0.5% to $26,425.

SHFE copper was nearly flat at 68,860 yuan a metric ton, zinc eased 0.1% to 20,585 yuan, while aluminium rose 0.1% to 18,845 yuan, lead advanced 0.1% to 15,945 yuan and tin increased 0.6% to 217,890 yuan.

All base metals except tin and nickel were set for a monthly decline.

Nickel

Comments

200 characters

Nickel set to post first monthly gain in seven on supply concerns

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 up over 950 points

Govt moves NPP, GPP sell-off process forward

Intra-day update: rupee gains further strength against US dollar

PPIB may extend FC date of Gwadar power plant today

Swapping issue: Rs100bn FBR notice perplexes beleaguered SNGPL

President, too, summons NA session?

Cases falling under LHC jurisdiction: Section 7E of tax law will now be applicable

Missing Baloch students case: Finally, caretaker PM appears before court

SBP revises timelines for Banks’ Floating Exchange Rates

Incoming govt to fix economy, says Nawaz

Read more stories