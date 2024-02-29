AIRLINK 59.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.37%)
DFML 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
DGKC 69.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.62%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
FFBL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.59%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
HBL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.57%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.9%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
MLCF 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.03%)
OGDC 125.99 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.1%)
PAEL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.36%)
PIAA 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (4.24%)
PRL 28.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 51.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.05%)
SNGP 68.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.59%)
SSGC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.85%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 72.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-3.86%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.14%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 124.6 (1.9%)
BR30 22,699 Increased By 401.2 (1.8%)
KSE100 64,749 Increased By 1045.2 (1.64%)
KSE30 21,939 Increased By 430.8 (2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls on US demand worries, interest rate fears

Reuters Published February 29, 2024 Updated February 29, 2024 01:44pm

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Thursday after a larger-than-expected build in US crude stockpiles stoked worries about slow demand, while signs that US interest rates could remain elevated added to pressure.

Brent crude futures for April fell 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.25 a barrel by 0830 GMT, after rising 3 cents in the previous session.

The April contract expires on Thursday and the more active May contract was down 33 cents at $81.82.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $78.28 a barrel.

Brent is set to end the month up at nearly 2%, its second monthly gain, while WTI is also set to rise for a second month, gaining about 3% in February.

US crude oil stockpiles rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week as refiners ran at below seasonal lows due to planned and unplanned outages, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose for the fifth consecutive week, increasing by 4.2 million barrels to 447.2 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 23, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.7 million-barrel rise.

“Large stockpiles heightened investors’ worries over a slow economy and reduced oil demand in the US,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

“The anticipation of delayed US rate cuts also weighed on the market sentiment as it could undermine oil demand,” he said.

High borrowing costs typically reduce economic growth and oil demand.

Traders have already dialled back expectations for US interest rate cuts after a slew of strong data, including hot consumer price index and producer price index readings.

They expect an easing cycle to kick off in June, compared with the start of 2024 when bets were on March.

Market participants are now waiting for the US personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, for more trading cues.

Oil gains on possible shipping disruptions

The index, to be released on Thursday, is expected to show prices ticked up 0.3% on a monthly basis in January.

The market also eyed the possible extension of voluntary oil output cuts from OPEC+, which has limited price declines for now.

“With the demand outlook remaining uncertain, we think OPEC will extend the current supply agreement to the end of the second quarter,” ANZ analysts Daniel Hynes and Soni Kumari said in a client note.

The price outlook remains unchanged, the analysts added, projecting 2024 annual average prices at $86 a barrel for Brent and $81 a barrel for WTI.

The conflict in the Middle East is also expected to keep a floor under oil prices, Rakuten’s Yoshida said.

Both Israel and Hamas have played down the prospects for a truce in their war in Gaza and Qatari mediators have said the most contentious issues are still unresolved.

Brent crude Oil oil price US president Joe Biden Al Aqsa Mosque WTI crude oil Israel Hamas war

Comments

200 characters

Oil falls on US demand worries, interest rate fears

China rolls over $2bn loan to Pakistan, says caretaker finance minister

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 1.6%

Intra-day update: rupee gains further strength against US dollar

In response to question on PTI letter, US urges Pakistan’s new govt to continue working with IMF

KPK, Balochistan Assemblies elect speakers

Rain emergency: CM announces half day for Karachi offices on Friday

JS Bank records 853% jump in profit in 2023

Govt moves NPP, GPP sell-off process forward

Cases falling under LHC jurisdiction: Section 7E of tax law will now be applicable

Read more stories