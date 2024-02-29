AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.13%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.4%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.65%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.35%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.87%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.74%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
OGDC 123.17 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 108.34 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.44%)
PRL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.82%)
PTC 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.93%)
SEARL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
SNGP 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,545 Increased By 61.1 (0.94%)
BR30 22,298 Increased By 199.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 63,703 Increased By 484.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 21,508 Increased By 202.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-29

Missing Baloch students case: Finally, caretaker PM appears before court

Terence J Sigamony Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that it is not fair to blame the entire state for enforced disappearances.

A single bench of IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, on Wednesday, heard a case related to the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances and a petition seeking recovery of missing Baloch students.

PM Kakar, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, the caretaker interior minister, and the secretary interior appeared before the court.

Missing Baloch students case: PM summoned by court

Kakar stated before the IHC bench that the government is facing an armed struggle in Balochistan and the armed individuals are fighting the state.

He asserted that the government is working according to the Constitution and law on the issue of enforced disappearances. He further said the government and ordinary citizens did not take up arms, but it is the responsibility of the state to protect the people and the state must deal differently with the armed people.

Justice Kayani asked the acting PM if he had seen the record of the hearing. He added that this is the 26th hearing on the matter. He further said that they are only focusing on the case of Baloch students and the court has been informed that some of the students have become a part of the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan).

He added that according to their (petitioners’) information, some students have returned home, and some are being traced. Some individuals have returned home only because of this case.

The judge remarked that state institutions were not above the law and PM Kakar’s presence in the court has proved that the government is accountable under the law. He emphasised that enforced disappearances are a different issue, and state institutions know how to run the country, but peoples’ rights should not be violated in the name of running the country.

At that, Kakar maintained that the government was working within the framework of the Constitution, acknowledging that he was accountable according to the law. He said that the court had summoned them; therefore, they are before it. He continued, “I belong to Balochistan and we are facing an armed insurgency in Balochistan. Violations by non-state actors are also recorded.”

The PM mentioned the incident of a former chief justice of Balochistan who was martyred by armed groups during evening prayers while the CJ was leading an inquiry at that time.

Kakar emphasised that blaming the entire state for enforced disappearances is not justified and this series of allegations against the state should be stopped. He stated that people are killed on the roadside but no one dares to bring up the matter of their human rights. People are pulled off buses, and killed if their names turn out to be a Chaudhry or Gujjar.

He claimed that terrorism had claimed 90,000 lives in the country and non-state actors in Balochistan are after our lives and people are ethnically profiled in Balochistan and killed. He asked why nobody speaks out about the people who are being killed by these non-state actors.

The IHC bench said that undoubtedly, there is a war, and the military and institutions are fighting, and the court is not providing protection to any non-state actors.

The PM responded that his outgoing cabinet will ask the incoming parliament to fix legal, as well as, issues related to prosecution. He also pointed out that the petitioner advocates against profiling students based on ethnic grounds, there are flaws and deficiencies in the system. Without evidence who should we punish? Allegations are made against paramilitary forces and counter-terrorism agencies.

He said that the Baloch activists mention 5,000 names, which shows that they themselves do not want to resolve the issue and because of them, it is not right to consider the whole state as criminal.

Justice Kayani said that the credit for successful actions regarding the recovery of missing persons goes to the government. The petitioner’s counsel Imaan Mazari informed the court that it was wrong to say that those talking about missing persons were against the state. She said that we are also part of the same state, and do not support terrorism either.

The lawyer further emphasised that it is distressful for the families of the missing individuals that the matter is associated with terrorism every time it is brought up.

Kakar stated that the right to live is fundamental; being from Balochistan, I have more knowledge of the situation there.

Responding to Mazari’s comments, the AGP informed the court that the PM was requested to appear before the court, and he has. He maintained that he has addressed the court, and the matter is concluded here. The petitioner’s counsel cannot respond to the premier.

The judge made it clear that the petitioner was not asking for a response from the PM. He added, “Let’s first hear her stance.” Advocate Imaan Mazari said, “We also do not support acts of extremism. It has been recorded in reports that state institutions are involved in enforced disappearances.” Kakar contended that he disagreed with Mazari’s arguments. He said that this is not such a simple matter.

He mentioned that if tomorrow he joins the TTP and gets killed, his family will also cry. A decision is made by an individual and its consequences have to be borne by others. It is easy to start blaming the authorities in the name of missing persons’ relatives.

Justice Kayani stated that the court has formed a committee comprising heads of intelligence agencies on the matter of missing persons. The PM mentioned that the government has challenged this decision in the Supreme Court. He added that it is the executive’s prerogative and let them handle it.

Justice Kayani added that as heads of agencies, they have to submit a report, to which Kakar responded, “Alright, we will take action as per the law.”

He was then thanked by the IHC judge and permitted to leave.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC Balochistan AGP Baloch students Mansoor Usman Awan Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Missing Baloch students case

Comments

200 characters

Missing Baloch students case: Finally, caretaker PM appears before court

PPIB may extend FC date of Gwadar power plant today

Swapping issue: Rs100bn FBR notice perplexes beleaguered SNGPL

NA session today amid deepening political impasse

President, too, summons NA session?

Cases falling under LHC jurisdiction: Section 7E of tax law will now be applicable

SBP revises timelines for Banks’ Floating Exchange Rates

Incoming govt to fix economy, says Nawaz

Discussions continue on IP gas pipeline project: US

Finance minister’s slot: New govt may not accept non-party technocrat

Read more stories