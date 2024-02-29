Islamabad United defeat Karachi Kings

KARACHI: Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by 7 wickets in the Pakistan Super League at National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

Batting first after losing the toss, Karachi Kings posted a moderate total of 165/5 in their 20 overs. Kieron Pollard top scored with 48 not out. Pollard and Irfan Khan provided a late flourish to prop up the innings.

In response, Islamabad United openers Colin Munro (82 off 47 balls) and Alex Hales (47 off 35 balls) got their team off to a flying start. They stitched a 100-run stand to set up a comprehensive win.

Salman Ali Agha then anchored the chase with a composed 25-run knock as Islamabad United chased down the target with 9 balls to spare. For Karachi, Mohammad Nawaz was the pick of the bowlers taking 1 wicket for 23 runs in his 4 overs.

But the rest of the bowling attack had an off day, conceding runs aplenty. Mir Hamza was expensive tonight. Hasan Ali & Tabraiz Shamsi got one wicket each but conceded 42 and 34 runs. Colin Munro was declared the player of the match.

