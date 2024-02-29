AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.13%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.4%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.65%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.35%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.87%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.74%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
OGDC 123.17 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 108.34 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.44%)
PRL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.82%)
PTC 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.93%)
SEARL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
SNGP 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,545 Increased By 61.1 (0.94%)
BR30 22,298 Increased By 199.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 63,703 Increased By 484.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 21,508 Increased By 202.1 (0.95%)
Islamabad United defeat Karachi Kings

Recorder Report Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

KARACHI: Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by 7 wickets in the Pakistan Super League at National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

Batting first after losing the toss, Karachi Kings posted a moderate total of 165/5 in their 20 overs. Kieron Pollard top scored with 48 not out. Pollard and Irfan Khan provided a late flourish to prop up the innings.

In response, Islamabad United openers Colin Munro (82 off 47 balls) and Alex Hales (47 off 35 balls) got their team off to a flying start. They stitched a 100-run stand to set up a comprehensive win.

Salman Ali Agha then anchored the chase with a composed 25-run knock as Islamabad United chased down the target with 9 balls to spare. For Karachi, Mohammad Nawaz was the pick of the bowlers taking 1 wicket for 23 runs in his 4 overs.

But the rest of the bowling attack had an off day, conceding runs aplenty. Mir Hamza was expensive tonight. Hasan Ali & Tabraiz Shamsi got one wicket each but conceded 42 and 34 runs. Colin Munro was declared the player of the match.

