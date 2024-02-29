AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
CCPO for providing timely relief to citizens

Recorder Report Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

LAHROE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has emphasized the need for providing timely relief to citizens visiting police stations and warned that strict action will be taken against the unlawful detention of any civilian. He stressed not to detain innocent individuals and to promptly arrest the culprits.

The CCPO advocated the utilization of modern technology to improve service delivery and asked the police officers to focus on professional policing and ensure the immediate registration of FIRs, emphasizing merit-based processes and zero tolerance for corruption.

He was chairing a meeting of senior police officers at his office to review the law and order situation and other professional matters. Various initiatives were discussed to improve peace and public service delivery in Lahore.

Instructions were given to maintain high standards of cleanliness and efficiency in police stations, transforming them into public service centres. Priority was set to accommodate vulnerable individuals, women, and elderly citizens visiting police stations, he said. It was further emphasized that the benefits of police reforms should reach the common man.

To ensure citizens’ convenience, instructions were given to ensure smooth traffic flow and the CCPO directed the Chief Traffic Police Officer Lahore to remain in the field. It was reaffirmed that public relief and performance are the main priorities. No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands, and citizens’ protection will be ensured at all costs, the CCPO concluded.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Capt Liaqat Ali Malik (R), DIG (Security) Kamran Adil, DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and DIG (Investigation) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Ch, SP (Headquarters) Abdullah Lak, Divisional SPs, and others.

