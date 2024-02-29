AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
Multi-party delegation meets Fazl

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation of former ruling alliance comprising Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Wednesday evening, called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss political matters relating to the formation of the government at federal level and in Balochistan.

The delegation included General Secretary PML-N Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq nominated candidate for the Speaker National Assembly, Saad Rafique, Rana Tanveer, former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani of PPP, Khursheed Shah and Naveed Qamar.

Chairman Senate and BAP party leader Sadiq Sanjrani, Khalid Magsi, Senator Abdul Qadir, and Salik Hussain of PML-Q and IPP leader Aleem Khan also participated in the meeting.

According to JUI-F spokesman, the leaders took stock of prevailing political situation emerging after the Feb 8 elections.

The JUI-F chief has already expressed serious reservations over the election results and has declared the polls â€˜worst ever riggedâ€™ general elections of the country's history. Earlier, Wednesday, the JUI-F core committee meeting decided to attend the opening session of the new National Assembly but the party leadership refused to join the ruling alliance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

