AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.13%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.4%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.65%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.35%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.87%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.74%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
OGDC 123.17 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 108.34 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.44%)
PRL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.82%)
PTC 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.93%)
SEARL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
SNGP 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,545 Increased By 61.1 (0.94%)
BR30 22,298 Increased By 199.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 63,703 Increased By 484.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 21,508 Increased By 202.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-29

Rs163m worth of liquor & fuel seized

Recorder Report Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi has seized over Rs163 million worth of smuggled liquor and fuel in separate operations carried out over the last few days.

According to details, customs officials intercepted a dumper truck loaded with 3,036 bottles of high-end foreign liquor brands on the Super Highway near DHA City on February 27-28.

The estimated value of the smuggled alcohol is Rs102.16 million. The driver managed to flee from the scene under the cover of darkness. Customs has lodged an FIR and further investigations are underway.

In other anti-smuggling activities during the last three days, customs enforcement authorities seized two LPG bowsers and one oil tanker used for transporting over 94,000 litres of smuggled High Speed Diesel (HSD) fuel, valued at over Rs61 million.

Officials stated that the seized goods have been detained under section 168 of the Customs Act 1969, and customs, show cause notices have been issued under section 171 seeking explanations from suspects regarding the possession of non duty paid items.

The drive against smuggling activities in the region is expected to intensify after this weekâ€™s major busts of over Rs163 million. Customs officials have been asked to remain vigilant at checkpoints and thoroughly examine vehicles suspected to contain contraband items.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

fuel seized smuggled liquor

Comments

200 characters

Rs163m worth of liquor & fuel seized

PPIB may extend FC date of Gwadar power plant today

Swapping issue: Rs100bn FBR notice perplexes beleaguered SNGPL

NA session today amid deepening political impasse

President, too, summons NA session?

Cases falling under LHC jurisdiction: Section 7E of tax law will now be applicable

Missing Baloch students case: Finally, caretaker PM appears before court

SBP revises timelines for Banks’ Floating Exchange Rates

Incoming govt to fix economy, says Nawaz

Discussions continue on IP gas pipeline project: US

Finance minister’s slot: New govt may not accept non-party technocrat

Read more stories