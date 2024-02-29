Rs163m worth of liquor & fuel seized

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi has seized over Rs163 million worth of smuggled liquor and fuel in separate operations carried out over the last few days.

According to details, customs officials intercepted a dumper truck loaded with 3,036 bottles of high-end foreign liquor brands on the Super Highway near DHA City on February 27-28.

The estimated value of the smuggled alcohol is Rs102.16 million. The driver managed to flee from the scene under the cover of darkness. Customs has lodged an FIR and further investigations are underway.

In other anti-smuggling activities during the last three days, customs enforcement authorities seized two LPG bowsers and one oil tanker used for transporting over 94,000 litres of smuggled High Speed Diesel (HSD) fuel, valued at over Rs61 million.

Officials stated that the seized goods have been detained under section 168 of the Customs Act 1969, and customs, show cause notices have been issued under section 171 seeking explanations from suspects regarding the possession of non duty paid items.

The drive against smuggling activities in the region is expected to intensify after this weekâ€™s major busts of over Rs163 million. Customs officials have been asked to remain vigilant at checkpoints and thoroughly examine vehicles suspected to contain contraband items.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024