KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (February 28, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 279.49 282.04 AED 75.98 76.70
EURO 301.04 303.98 SAR 74.20 74.90
GBP 351.96 355.25 INTERBANK 279.00 279.30
JPY 1.83 1.86
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments