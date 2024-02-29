Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (February 28, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.49
Open Offer Rs 282.04
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 29
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 29
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
518
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 29
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 29
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 29
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 29
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
86
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 29
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
477.94
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 29
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 29
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.75
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 29
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
88.21
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 29
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
62,181,107
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 29
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
45,494,078
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 29
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
30,485,000
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 29
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
21,671,291
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 29
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
20,720,665
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Feb 29
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
17,021,859
▲ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Feb 29
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
13,563,920
▲ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Feb 29
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
13,295,726
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Feb 29
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
11,929,116
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Feb 29
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
11,661,085
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 28
|
279.56
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 28
|
279.06
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 28
|
150.57
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 28
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 28
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Feb 28
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 28
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 28
|
5069.53
|
India Sensex / Feb 28
|
72304.88
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 28
|
38977.10
|
Nasdaq / Feb 28
|
15947.74
|
Hang Seng / Feb 28
|
16536.85
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 28
|
7624.98
|
Dow Jones / Feb 28
|
38949.02
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 28
|
17601.22
|
France CAC40 / Feb 28
|
7954.39
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 28
|
78.11
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 28
|
21735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 28
|
184156
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 28
|
2035.28
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 28
|
101.08
