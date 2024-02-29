Markets Print 2024-02-29
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 28, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 63,703.45
High: 63,929.58
Low: 63,042.15
Net Change: 484.35
Volume (000): 265,803
Value (000): 11,514,378
Makt Cap (000) 2,080,230,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,738.36
NET CH (+) 43.46
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,617.99
NET CH (+) 200.83
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,247.00
NET CH (+) 39.37
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,000.42
NET CH (+) 68.89
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,962.39
NET CH (+) 67.29
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,765.36
NET CH (-) 76.13
------------------------------------
As on: 28- February -2024
====================================
Comments