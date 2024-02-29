KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 28, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 63,703.45 High: 63,929.58 Low: 63,042.15 Net Change: 484.35 Volume (000): 265,803 Value (000): 11,514,378 Makt Cap (000) 2,080,230,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,738.36 NET CH (+) 43.46 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,617.99 NET CH (+) 200.83 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,247.00 NET CH (+) 39.37 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,000.42 NET CH (+) 68.89 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,962.39 NET CH (+) 67.29 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,765.36 NET CH (-) 76.13 ------------------------------------ As on: 28- February -2024 ====================================

