BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 28, 2024). ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 28, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 63,703.45
High:                      63,929.58
Low:                       63,042.15
Net Change:                   484.35
Volume (000):                265,803
Value (000):              11,514,378
Makt Cap (000)         2,080,230,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,738.36
NET CH                     (+) 43.46
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,617.99
NET CH                    (+) 200.83
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,247.00
NET CH                     (+) 39.37
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,000.42
NET CH                     (+) 68.89
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,962.39
NET CH                     (+) 67.29
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,765.36
NET CH                     (-) 76.13
------------------------------------
As on:            28- February -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

