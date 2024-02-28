AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
6 terrorists killed in IBO in North Waziristan District: ISPR

  • Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published February 28, 2024 Updated February 28, 2024 11:00pm

Security forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan District, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

Terrorists and security personnel engaged in a fierce gunfight throughout the operation, according to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Six terrorists were sent to hell, while one soldier also got injured,” it said.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing as well as extortion and abduction of innocent civilians.”

“A sanitization operation is being conducted to wipe out any other terrorists found in the area,” it said.

The ISPR statement further stated that the locals expressed appreciation for the operation and their unwavering support for ending the threat of terrorism.

The development comes a day after a senior police officer was martyred while three others were injured during an encounter with terrorists in Mardan’s Zada Mata area.

According to the counter-terrorism department (CTD), two wanted terrorists were also killed in the exchange of fire in Mardan's Katlang tehsil. One of them included Hasan Qadir, who was a most wanted militant.

