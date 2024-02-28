AIRLINK 59.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.75%)
World

Four dead, two injured in landslide at NMDC’s Chhattisgarh mine

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 01:48pm

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Four people were killed and two injured in a landslide at NMDC’s iron ore mine in Dantewada in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, the company said on Wednesday.

“Four lives were lost due to collapse of a rock formation on the hillside,” NMDC, India’s largest state-owned iron ore miner, said in a statement.

Two contractual workmen who sustained injuries are being treated at NMDC Hospital and are now out of harm’s way, the company said, adding that the rock collapse was “unpredictable” and it was investigating.

Death toll in Indian landslide rises to 26, dozens more feared trapped

“The workers were employees of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) “, Gaurav Rai, a top Dantewada police officer, told Reuters. NMDC did not specify if the workers were L&T employees, and L&T did not immediately reply to Reuters’ request for comment.

India Landslide Chhattisgarh mine Indian state of Chhattisgarh

