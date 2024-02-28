AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
Newly elected assembly of KP to take oath today

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

PESHAWAR: The newly elected assembly of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to take oath today as all arrangements have been completed for the purpose.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has summoned the session of the assembly-elect on February 28, 2024 in the Assembly Building of the Provincial Assembly of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber Road, Peshawar Cantonment for taking oath of its members, election and oath of Speaker and Deputy Speaker and for the election of Chief Minister of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani will administer oath to the newly elected members of the provincial assembly. On the first day, the newly-elected assembly will take oath. On the second day will elect new Speaker and Deputy Speaker and Leader of the House (Chief Minister) on the third day.

The provincial assembly has a total of 145 seats consisting 115 general, 26 women reserved seats and four seats reserved for non-Muslims. Out of the total 115 seats, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified returned candidates from 113 seats and names of the five returned women candidates on women reserved seats with two each for JUI-F, PML-N and one for PPP respectively.

86 PTI-backed independent candidates are going to take oath as members of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) in the provincial assembly while one Ali Amin Gandapur as independent member of the house.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has not allocated women reserved seats for SIC as well as four seats for non-Muslims.

