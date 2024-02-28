AIRLINK 60.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.23%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
DGKC 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.66%)
FCCL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
HUBC 112.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.29%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
KOSM 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.21%)
MLCF 37.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.95 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.99%)
PAEL 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
PIAA 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 108.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.6%)
PRL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.01%)
PTC 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
SEARL 51.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.48%)
SNGP 67.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.42%)
SSGC 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.23%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
TRG 76.48 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-5.29%)
UNITY 21.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 6,509 Increased By 25 (0.39%)
BR30 22,170 Increased By 71.5 (0.32%)
KSE100 63,384 Increased By 164.8 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,381 Increased By 75 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research DGKC (D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited) 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66%

DGKC: Rise and fall

BR Research Published 28 Feb, 2024 09:11am

As a major player in the cement industry with plants located in both the north and south zones, if DG Khan Cement (PSX: DGKC) sneezes, it must be getting cold. In 2QFY24, the company’s earnings are down from the same period last year. At Rs392 million in consolidating profits, the company has seen earnings undercut by 27 percent year on year. This is despite improved revenues (up 13%) and a significant rise in other income (up 83%).

The problem is DGKC’s persistently high finance costs. Up 26 percent year on year, as a share of revenue, finance costs stand at 11 percent. This was 10 percent this time last year, but this isn’t new. Since Sep-22, the company’s finance costs have been in double-digits due to higher debt and rising interest rates. With inflation ballooning, overheads (administrative and distribution expenses) are also expanding which has thrown the company’s financials out of whack. In 2QFY24, total finance costs and overheads were 16.5 percent of revenue, of which 5 percent were overheads. Last year, this cumulative was much lower at 12 percent.

Couple this with shrunk gross margins in the quarter, and the resultant earnings decline was inevitable. The company has made recent headways in exporting cement to North American countries which at a time of reduced domestic demand should help in covering fixed costs incurred. In 1HFY24, the company’s earnings are up 13 percent year on year, so while the second quarter may not have performed tremendously well, it is not flu season yet and DGKC has plenty of time to recover over the next two quarters. How the recovery will manifest depends greatly on the company’sability to continue exporting, domestic prices remaining mostly stable and the beginning of interest rate decline. International coal price and rupee depreciation—as always—play a dominant role in wherever margins settle.

cement industry Cement sector cement manufacturers Cement price DGKC DG Khan Cement cement sales

Comments

200 characters

DGKC: Rise and fall

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Conduct of business of banks: FTO has no jurisdiction to probe legality: IHC

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Presidential election schedule to be announced on March 1: ECP yet to decide SIC reserved seats issue

Read more stories