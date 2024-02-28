AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Zaheer Abbasi Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has imposed a ban on purchase of vehicles, machinery, and equipment, and creation of new posts under Public Sector Development programme (PSDP) under austerity measures for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Dar-led monitoring committee bans use of over 1800cc cars by govt officials

On Tuesday, the Finance Division (Expenditure Wing) uploaded an office memorandum (OM) with 20th February date, wherein, it conveyed to all the Ministries and Division, Secretary to the President, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Senate Secretariat, Secretary, National Assembly, Secretary Wafaqi Mohtasib, Federal Tax Ombudsman, Secretary ECP, Auditor General of Pakistan, Islamabad, Controller General of Accounts, Islamabad,. Accountant General, AGPR, Islamabad, Chief Accounts Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Additional Secretary Finance Division (Military), Rawalpindi. all Additional Finance Secretaries, Sr. Joint Secretaries, Joint Secretaries, Finance Division, Special Assistant to the Finance Secretary and Webmaster, Finance Division that to ensure prudent utilization of public money, the Prime Minister has approved austerity measures for financial year 2023-24 with immediate effect.

The austerity measures includes that; (i) there shall be a complete ban on purchase of machinery and equipment from current budget, except for medical machinery, equipment; (ii) there shall be a complete ban on purchase of all vehicles except ambulances, buses for educational institutions, solid waste vehicles, tractors, fire fighting vehicles, motor bikes; and; (iii) there shall be a ban on creation of new posts under PSDP/current budget during financial year 2023-24.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

