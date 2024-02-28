Three Test cricketers taking part in Level-1 coaching course

LAHORE: Three Test cricketers Aamer Malik (14 Tests, 24 ODIs), Naved Latif (1 Test, 11 ODIs) and Saleem Elahi (13 Tests, 48 ODIs), are among the 32 participants taking part in a four-day Level-1 coaching course, which get underway in Multan from Tuesday.

The course, which is held at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre in Multan, will conclude on Friday (March 1). The course is being conducted by ICC approved tutors, Hafiz Sajjad Akbar, Imran Abbas, Kamran Hussain and Rahat Abbas. The participants will be taught the basics of coaching skills including, communication, coaching philosophy, planning and preparation.

At the conclusion of the course, the participants will be given three months to complete their assignments. The successful participants will be awarded Level 1 coaching certificates.

The Level-1 course in Multan is the fourth Level-1 course organised this year by the Coach Education Department of National Cricket Academy, headed by Shahid Mahboob, former Test cricketer. Last month, the department conducted level-1 courses in Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Karachi between January 8 to 22.

The participants are Aamer Malik, Abdul Wahab, Adeel Basit, Ali Mustafa, Ali Zohib, Arslan Ali, Asif Ali Khan, Asif Ghafoor, Asif Mahmood, Azeem Ahmad Akhter, Babar Ali, Inam Javed, Mohammad Arsalan Khan, Mohammad Hassan Jamil, Mohammad Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Dilawar, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Shabeer, Muhammad Waris, Muhammad Riaz Amin, Naeem Uddin, Naved Latif, Naveed Khan, Saadat Ullah Khan, Saleem Elahi, Shahid Nawaz, Sohail Fazal, Syed Kumail Abbas Naqvi, Tanzeel Ismail, Zakir Ali and Zawwar Ahmad.

