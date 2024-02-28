AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-02-28

Three Test cricketers taking part in Level-1 coaching course

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

LAHORE: Three Test cricketers Aamer Malik (14 Tests, 24 ODIs), Naved Latif (1 Test, 11 ODIs) and Saleem Elahi (13 Tests, 48 ODIs), are among the 32 participants taking part in a four-day Level-1 coaching course, which get underway in Multan from Tuesday.

The course, which is held at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre in Multan, will conclude on Friday (March 1). The course is being conducted by ICC approved tutors, Hafiz Sajjad Akbar, Imran Abbas, Kamran Hussain and Rahat Abbas. The participants will be taught the basics of coaching skills including, communication, coaching philosophy, planning and preparation.

At the conclusion of the course, the participants will be given three months to complete their assignments. The successful participants will be awarded Level 1 coaching certificates.

The Level-1 course in Multan is the fourth Level-1 course organised this year by the Coach Education Department of National Cricket Academy, headed by Shahid Mahboob, former Test cricketer. Last month, the department conducted level-1 courses in Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Karachi between January 8 to 22.

The participants are Aamer Malik, Abdul Wahab, Adeel Basit, Ali Mustafa, Ali Zohib, Arslan Ali, Asif Ali Khan, Asif Ghafoor, Asif Mahmood, Azeem Ahmad Akhter, Babar Ali, Inam Javed, Mohammad Arsalan Khan, Mohammad Hassan Jamil, Mohammad Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Dilawar, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Shabeer, Muhammad Waris, Muhammad Riaz Amin, Naeem Uddin, Naved Latif, Naveed Khan, Saadat Ullah Khan, Saleem Elahi, Shahid Nawaz, Sohail Fazal, Syed Kumail Abbas Naqvi, Tanzeel Ismail, Zakir Ali and Zawwar Ahmad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCB Test cricketers Level 1 coaching course Naved Latif Saleem Elahi

Comments

200 characters

Three Test cricketers taking part in Level-1 coaching course

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Presidential election schedule to be announced on March 1: ECP yet to decide SIC reserved seats issue

Conduct of business of banks: FTO has no jurisdiction to probe legality: IHC

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Read more stories