LHC issues bailable arrest warrants of Tehreem Elahi

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants of Tehreem Elahi the wife of former federal minister Moonis Elahi and Saira Anwar for not attending the hearing of a prosecution appeal seeking cancellation of their pre-arrest bail in a money laundering case.

The court directed them to furnish surety bonds and appear before the court on March 18.

Earlier, the Qaiser Elahi wife of PTI President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, son Rasikh Elahi and daughter-in-law Zara Elahi appeared before the court.

A trial court last year had confirmed the pre-arrest bail of the Elahi’s family members in the money laundering case lodged by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The prosecution filed the appeal before the high court for the cancellation of their bail.

Moonis has been declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024