KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 165,714 tonnes of cargo comprising 112,857 tonnes of import cargo and 52,857 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 112,857 comprised of 29,645 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,603 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 23,109 tonnes of Wheat & 56,500 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 52,857 comprised of 39,907 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 250 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, & 12,700 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 5167 containers comprising of 2052 containers import and 3115 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 385 of 20’s and 807 of 40’s loaded while 19 of 20’s and 17 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 865 of 20’s and 590 of 40’s loaded containers while 08 of 20’s and 531 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 07 ships namely, Olympia, MT Shalamar, BanglarAgradoot, Yi Hui Xin Hai, Wan Hai 627 berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Zhong Gu Ji Nan, MT Quetta, Onur GA, Yantian Express, Northern Practise & Xin Chang Shusailed off from Karachi Port Trust

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Surabaya’ left the Port on today morning,while five more ships, XT Dolphin, Dams-Gaard, Maersk Nayassa, Shimanami Star and Han He are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 120,279 tonnes, comprising 87,579 tonnes imports cargo and 32,700 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,900 Containers (2,426 TEUs Imports and 1,474 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Fast, Blue Cecil, MAC London and Coral Actinia & another ship, Maersk Hartford scheduled to load/offload Cement, Corn and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-I, LCT, EVTL and QICT respectively on today, 27thFebruary, while three more container ships, MSC Spring-III, Clemens Schulte and Marathopolis are due arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 28th February, 2024.

