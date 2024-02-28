AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-28

Wall Street wavers ahead of key inflation data

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes were mixed on Tuesday as investors awaited a crucial inflation report and other economic data that would offer further clues on the timing of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and guide investor expectations.

Market focus is back on the Fed’s monetary policy path after a frenzy around artificial intelligence in the previous week that pushed the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials to new peaks and eclipsed concerns about delayed rate cuts.

The highlight for this week will be the release of January’s personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE)- the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge - on Thursday.

If the PCE reading hints at sticky inflation, like recent data on consumer and producer prices, it could impact the Fed’s monetary policy and prompt traders to further push back their bets on the timing of rate cuts this year.

Currently, 65.6% of traders expect the Fed to start cutting rates by June, down from nearly 98% at the end of January, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. Bets for a July rate cut stand at 84.8%.

Jitters ahead of the PCE data have been weighing on markets in the last few sessions, said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners. “We’re trying to see what the Fed is going to do, and if we really have inflation, is inflation still growing or is it shrinking?”

Reports on gross domestic product (GDP), jobless claims and manufacturing activity, which are due this week, will further help in determining the state of the economy.

US consumer confidence retreated in February after recording gains for three straight months, and orders for long-lasting US manufactured goods fell more than expected in January, data showed on Tuesday.

Investors will also look forward to comments this week from some Fed policymakers, including voting members Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, New York Fed chief John Williams and Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller.

At 11:38 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 178.68 points, or 0.46%, at 38,890.55, the S&P 500 was down 4.66 points, or 0.09%, at 5,064.87, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 18.07 points, or 0.11%, at 15,994.33.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were in the red, led by energy, which slipped 0.4%, while utilities were top gainers with an advance of 1.5%.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index rose 1.3%.

Aiding the tech-heavy Nasdaq, Tesla outperformed megacap peers with a 1.4% rise.

Viking Therapeutics surged 93.7% after its experimental drug to treat obesity helped patients achieve “significant” weight loss in a mid-stage study.

US drugmaker Amgen, which is also developing a weight-loss drug, dropped 2.6%, pressuring the Dow Jones.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings advanced 18.3% as it forecast first-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.82-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.90-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 34 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 126 new highs and 41 new lows.

Wall Street NASDAQ Dow Jones Industrial Average Fed

Comments

200 characters

Wall Street wavers ahead of key inflation data

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Presidential election schedule to be announced on March 1: ECP yet to decide SIC reserved seats issue

Conduct of business of banks: FTO has no jurisdiction to probe legality: IHC

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Read more stories