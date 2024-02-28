AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-28

Europe’s STOXX 600 rises on miners, tech support

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

PARIS: Europe’s benchmark stock index inched up on Tuesday, with Germany’s DAX hitting a record high, while investors awaited this week’s inflation data that could shed some light on when interest rate cuts might commence this year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.2% higher, boosted by a 1.7% jump in basic resources, recovering from Monday’s four-month low tracking higher metal prices.

Tech, too, jumped 1% to its highest level since December 2000.

Germany’s benchmark DAX advanced 0.8%, outperforming its regional peers, gaining 4.8% so far in 2024. The STOXX 600 has risen nearly 4% so far this year, after a near 13% jump in 2023 on growing bets of imminent rate cuts.

The recent market rally has lost some steam with investors bracing for crucial euro zone and US inflation data, after a surge in artificial intelligence-driven optimism propelled the STOXX 600 to a record high last week.

“Markets have been over optimistic about rate cuts... but considering the way inflation and economy are going, I’m not going to dispute the market’s assessment of a June cut at this point,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

European Central Bank member and Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen did not dismiss the possibility of a policy rate cut in the first half of 2024, considering falling inflation.

Meanwhile, a survey showed German consumer sentiment is expected to stabilize at a low level in March, while France’s consumer confidence declined in February as inflation worries weighed again.

Healthcare index slipped 0.1%, with blockbuster obesity drug Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk shedding as much as 4.5% intraday, but closing 1.2% lower.

US-based Viking Therapeutics’ experimental obesity drug helped patients achieve “significant” weight loss in a mid-stage study.

German meal-kit delivery HelloFresh jumped 12.9% to top the STOXX 600, bouncing back from Monday’s slide.

GTT jumped 8.9% after the French engineering company reported better-than-expected full-year results, while French conglomerate Bouygues gained 8% following a 19% pro forma rise in annual operating profit.

Puma lost 4.1% as the German sportswear brand expects a weak first half of the year in a challenging market.

Zealand Pharma fell 4.4% following 2023 results, after jumping 36% on Monday.

French testing company Eurofins Scientific dropped 6.7% after an adjusted earnings-per-share miss and a “weak” free cash flow.

SEB dropped 7.6% after Peugeot Invest sold its stake in the household equipment manufacturer.

Out of the STOXX 600 companies that have reported fourth-quarter earnings, 53.5% beat expectations, in-line with the typical 54% beat rate, as per LSEG data.

European Central Bank interest rate Healthcare index

Comments

200 characters

Europe’s STOXX 600 rises on miners, tech support

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Presidential election schedule to be announced on March 1: ECP yet to decide SIC reserved seats issue

Conduct of business of banks: FTO has no jurisdiction to probe legality: IHC

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Read more stories