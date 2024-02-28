AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-28

China stocks rise, led by AI firms

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Tuesday, with artificial intelligence (AI) firms leading the gains, helped by the AI boom in the United States, while investors awaited further policy signal from Beijing’s upcoming parliamentary meeting.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed up 1.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.3%.

Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.9%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 1.5%.

The broad Asian shares slipped, with slightly warmer-than-expected Japanese inflation putting investors on guard ahead of price data due in Europe and the US this week, though bitcoin extended gains on signs that institutional buyers are circling.

Artificial intelligence companies jumped 5.2%, helped by the generative artificial intelligence boom in the US as Nvidia hit $2 trillion in market value for the first time after the AI pioneer reported a bullish financial update.

Market talks of policy support for China’s homemade AI servers also boosted sentiment.

Shares in communications equipment and automobiles jumped 6.5% and 4%, respectively.

Foreign investors bought a net 12.2 billion yuan ($1.70 billion) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect, following two days of selling.

In Hong Kong, tech giants jumped 3.2%,

with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp up 10.2%.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 has rebounded 12.4% from a recent low early this month on authorities’ measures to spur economic growth and boost market confidence.

Market participants are awaiting authorities’ next policy move as China’s rubber stamp parliament - the National People’s Congress - begins its annual meeting on March 5.

Key topics to monitor include discussions about the government’s “new model” for the property sector, local government financing and fiscal reforms, as well as other demand-side stimulus such as support to consumption, Goldman Sachs said in a note.

China stocks AI Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China stocks rise, led by AI firms

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Presidential election schedule to be announced on March 1: ECP yet to decide SIC reserved seats issue

Conduct of business of banks: FTO has no jurisdiction to probe legality: IHC

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Read more stories