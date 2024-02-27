AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine's Zelensky in Saudi Arabia to discuss POW swaps

AFP Published February 27, 2024 Updated February 27, 2024 10:13pm

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said that he had arrived in Saudi Arabia to promote his peace plan and discuss potential prisoners of war exchanges.

Saudi Arabia maintains ties with both Moscow and Kyiv and has mediated between the two warring sides before, including a deal in September 2022 that freed over 200 captive Ukrainians.

"The kingdom's leadership has already contributed to the release of our people. I am confident this meeting will also yield results," Zelensky said on X, formerly Twitter.

Russia says captured Ukrainian village near Avdiivka

"We will also discuss promising areas of economic cooperation and Saudi Arabia's involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction," Zelensky added.

He said the two sides would also hold dialogue on Ukraine's "Peace Formula", which calls for the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

Saudi Arabia hosted talks on the Ukraine war last year in a bid to flex its diplomatic muscle, bringing together representatives from nearly 40 countries, but not Russia.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine conflict Ukraine aid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine conflict Astronauts

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine's Zelensky in Saudi Arabia to discuss POW swaps

Pakistan’s rating likely to ‘be upgraded’ if govt’s external, liquidity risks reduce: Moody’s

Inflation to decline in February, could clock in at 23.5%: brokerage house

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in £190m NAB reference

KSE-100 snaps six-session rally after volatile trading

Profitability of KSE-100 companies jumps 51% in 2023: report

PTI nominates Malik Amir Dogar for National Assembly speaker slot

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

Assemblies to be formed by February 29: ECP

Read more stories